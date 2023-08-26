Police in NKY investigating shooting that hospitalized man

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police in Northern Kentucky are investigating after a man was shot Friday in the middle of a neighborhood cul-de-sac.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Kenton County and Independence police officers rushed to Archer Court after a person was shot.

A man, Mark Grout, who lives on the street where the shooting happened, shared video with FOX19 NOW showing what preceded the gunshots.

“The mom was the first one in line yelling, starting everything,” Grout claims. “How does a mom represent their family like that? That’s what I want to know. How does a mom do that? If you love your kids, how could you bring them to a place like that knowing they’re going to end their life?”

Grout says the video shows his daughter’s ex-boyfriend and his family walking toward his home.

“Nothing good is going to come from this,” Grout said. “Nothing. No justice is going to be served. That poor kid came here because his Mom amped him up and other sisters got him all hyped up, and he comes here, and he does something stupid. That’s what just happened.”

Grout says he heard two gunshots, and the person who was shot was his daughter’s friend’s boyfriend.

“When the first one went off, I looked out, and two people had guns in the air, so I didn’t know who did what, and then when the gun came down, he shot the kid right in the stomach,” Grout explained.

The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter, but according to Grout, this isn’t the first time he has had a run-in with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend’s family.

Grout says his daughter previously had a protection order against her ex-boyfriend.

Police said they have a person of interest and are working to isolate the investigation to determine who pulled the trigger.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

