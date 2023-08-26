Watch for some rain and thunder this afternoon and evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front moves through the tri-state Saturday afternoon and evening and that will help out with the heat and humidity. However, Saturday will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values on Saturday won’t be dangerous, but still noticeably hot in the 90s!

Sunday is drier and mild with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Skies will start off mostly cloudy with gradual decreasing clouds throughout the day to become sunny in the evening.

We have a dry and sunshine-filled work week ahead with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

An early preview of fall arrives Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Looking beyond the extended forecast, the start of September will see temperatures rebound with highs through the first week of the month in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Dry conditions will likely persist with no major rain events forecast.

