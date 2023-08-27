2 dead, 2 hospitalized after police chase, crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died and two others are in the hospital following Saturday night’s crash on SR-176.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to previous reports.

Video of the crash released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the car driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car head-on.

Cleveland Division of Police officials say the car was involved in a chase with the Parma Police Department prior to the crash.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as 21-year-old Jibril Allen, of Chardon, and 23-year-old Darnell Prince, of Burton.

Law enforcement sources say a third man, who was also in the wrong-way vehicle, and the driver of the second vehicle, an unknown woman, were both hospitalized with various injuries.

Their current conditions remain unknown.

Law enforcement sources also confirm a dog in the woman’s vehicle also died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

