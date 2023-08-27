Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after police chase, crash in Cleveland

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died and two others are in the hospital following Saturday night’s crash on SR-176.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, according to previous reports.

Video of the crash released by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the car driving into oncoming traffic and hitting a car head-on.

Cleveland Division of Police officials say the car was involved in a chase with the Parma Police Department prior to the crash.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as 21-year-old Jibril Allen, of Chardon, and 23-year-old Darnell Prince, of Burton.

Law enforcement sources say a third man, who was also in the wrong-way vehicle, and the driver of the second vehicle, an unknown woman, were both hospitalized with various injuries.

Their current conditions remain unknown.

Law enforcement sources also confirm a dog in the woman’s vehicle also died as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Husband found dead after confessing to Union Township murder, police say
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed

Latest News

Brittany Stykes was found shot dead behind the wheel of this Jeep on Ohio 68 in Brown County on...
Brittany Stykes: Murder of pregnant woman remains unsolved 10 years later
Monday First Alert Weather Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Earthquake
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison
Cassandra Jennings
Woman used man’s email to make threats against Middletown school: police docs
Gallatin County Middle School staff and Warsaw Police will be taking extra safety measures...
Tri-State school district on alert “out of an abundance of safety” after threat