Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Clouds, humidity decrease on Sunday

A stretch of sunny and mild conditions lies ahead
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The official high at CVG was 87° and a muggy morning low of 71° on Saturday. Widely scattered showers developed Saturday afternoon and produced 0.17″ of rainfall at the CVG airport.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around to start Sunday with morning lows in the mid 60s. It’ll still be humid to start the day, but humidity will decrease as clouds clear out later in the day Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to not just the clouds but also northeast winds.

The week ahead is tranquil and even pleasant at times as dry and sunny conditions are expected!

Morning lows for most of the work week will be in the 50s and daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with the coolest days being Wednesday and Thursday.

However, a strong heat dome in Texas develops late in the week and moves back into the Ohio Valley by next weekend. Next Saturday will warm up into the mid 80s and by Sunday highs will be hovering around 90°! The latest models indicate that this won’t be accompanied with as much humidity as our last heat wave - but this will be something we continue to monitor.

The two-week outlook for the tri-state continues to show above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation; so expect highs in the 80s and low 90s with little-to-no rain to accompany the heat for the first 10 days of September. You’ll have to water those lawns and gardens or else they’ll dry out!

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

