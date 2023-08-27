Contests
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.

Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash that killed a 21-year-old woman in Clermont County, according to court documents.(Clermont County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old Tennessee man was arrested Sunday in Clermont County after allegedly driving drunk, causing the death of a woman, court documents confirm.

Jedidiah Marlow, of Fort Campbell, Tennessee, is being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of 21-year-old Jewel Whiting, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. D.T. Howard, Marlow was driving a Ford Fusion on State Route 125 in Union Township with Whiting in the passenger seat when the car went off the left side of the road around 4:30 a.m.

Troopers say the vehicle hit two traffic signs, a parked vehicle and then rolled over and struck another parked car.

As a result of the crash, Whiting was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, and Marlow was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Marlow later admitted that he had been drinking prior to the crash, according to the complaint. The officer noted he had bloodshot, watery eyes, rapid involuntary vertical shifting of the eyes and he smelled of alcohol.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Marlow was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, but it is unknown whether Whiting was.

Marlow is currently being held in the Clermont County Jail faces two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

