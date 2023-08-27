Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Female hospitalized after East Price Hill shooting, police say

A woman was shot in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue, according to police.
A woman was shot in the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue, according to police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in West Price Hill Saturday night.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers said.

When they arrived at the scene, a female victim was shot in the hand, according to police.

Police confirmed that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and that she was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

A suspect has not been apprehended at this time.

FOX19 NOW is currently at the scene of this active investigation and will continue to update with more details as they become available.

