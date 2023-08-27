Female hospitalized after East Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in West Price Hill Saturday night.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Glenway Avenue at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers said.

When they arrived at the scene, a female victim was shot in the hand, according to police.

Police confirmed that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and that she was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

A suspect has not been apprehended at this time.

