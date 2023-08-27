Husband confesses to Union Township murder, court docs say

The video above is from our previous coverage.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man confessed to murder on Saturday in regards to a Union Township victim’s death, court documents confirm.

According to a Clermont County Criminal Complaint, William Pratt is the husband of the victim he is accused of killing on Aug. 24.

Union Township police were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 4800 block of Powderhorn Road for a report of an unresponsive person.

According to an incident report, an officer was flagged down by a male in the front yard who said that he and his girlfriend were there to pick up her friend to go to Florida.

When the couple’s friend did not answer the door, the officer forced entry into the home and found the victim in a bedroom in a pool of blood with “visible injuries to the head,” the complaint says.

Medics were dispatched to the residence. Once they got there, the victim was pronounced dead, the complaint said.

Court documents say Pratt’s phone history indicates he made statements about killing the victim.

Union Township police called Pratt about the incident where he later confessed to killing his partner, the complaint said.

This is not the first time the suspect has been arrested.

On July 14, he was arrested and had a temporary restraining order placed against him, according to court documents, but they did not indicate what the charge was.

However, previous court records show police have responded to the home before for a domestic violence incident.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age yet.

