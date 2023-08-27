Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Kenton County and Independence police officers rushed to Archer Court...
Ongoing dispute leads to fatal shooting in NKY, police say
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Officials think the animals were living in deplorable conditions for years.
200+ animals surrendered from Adams County home after ‘disgusting’ discovery
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
A 21-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Clermont County on Sunday...
Troopers: 21-year-old dies after car rolls over, hits 2 parked vehicles
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR