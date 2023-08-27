Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

District 1 officers received a shot spotter notification at 3:12 a.m. at the 1600 block of Moore Street, Lt. Cunningham said.

While at the scene, officers were advised that the victim arrived to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle with a gunshot wound, Cunningham explained.

Police say they were told the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

They also found shell casings from the gun in the area as well.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Cincinnati police are investigating the 1600 block of Moore Street after a shooting occurred early Sunday morning. (WXIX)

