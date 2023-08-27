Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Travel back in time at 1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center

1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center took visitors back in time to the 1940s Saturday.

1940s Day is an immersive celebration of the pivotal decade, including the music, fashion, and the people who shaped it.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak spoke to the museum’s director of community collaborations about the event.

“We’re very excited to celebrate what life was like here in Cincinnati 80 years ago,” Gwen Elliott said. “We’re constantly looking for new stories to uncover and stories to tell, and so we are thrilled to have 20 or more community partners here today telling their stories from first-person narratives of things that happened in the West End, to survivor stories from the Holocaust, to recycling stories, to Asian American stories, so we’re really looking for a breadth of stories here and there we’re also collecting stories today with WMKB.”

1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center.(WXIX)
1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center.(WXIX)

People were transported back to the era of big band music, chrome-fendered cars, pin curls and zoot suits. This year’s event had classic cars, live music, a costume contest, special guest speakers and more.

Watch Catherine’s story below about 1940s Day:

Travel back in time at 1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Kenton County and Independence police officers rushed to Archer Court...
Ongoing dispute leads to fatal shooting in NKY, police say
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Officials think the animals were living in deplorable conditions for years.
200+ animals surrendered from Adams County home after ‘disgusting’ discovery
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Latest News

Judge sets1.3 million dollar bond for UC rape suspect
Judge sets1.3 million dollar bond for UC rape suspect
6th Annual ride for Dragonfly
6th Annual ride for Dragonfly
Travel back in time at 1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center
Travel back in time at 1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed