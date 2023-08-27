Travel back in time at 1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center took visitors back in time to the 1940s Saturday.

1940s Day is an immersive celebration of the pivotal decade, including the music, fashion, and the people who shaped it.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak spoke to the museum’s director of community collaborations about the event.

“We’re very excited to celebrate what life was like here in Cincinnati 80 years ago,” Gwen Elliott said. “We’re constantly looking for new stories to uncover and stories to tell, and so we are thrilled to have 20 or more community partners here today telling their stories from first-person narratives of things that happened in the West End, to survivor stories from the Holocaust, to recycling stories, to Asian American stories, so we’re really looking for a breadth of stories here and there we’re also collecting stories today with WMKB.”

1940s Day at the Cincinnati Museum Center. (WXIX)

People were transported back to the era of big band music, chrome-fendered cars, pin curls and zoot suits. This year’s event had classic cars, live music, a costume contest, special guest speakers and more.

