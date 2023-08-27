Troopers: 21-year-old dies after car rolls over, hits 2 parked vehicles

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County early Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to State Route 125 in Union Township at approximately 4:30 a.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. D.T. Howard, Jedidiah Marlow, 23, of Fort Campbell, Tennessee, and passenger Jewel Whiting, 21, of Smyrna, Tennessee, were traveling eastbound on S.R. 125 in a Ford Fusion when the vehicle went off the left side of the road.

The car struck two traffic signs, a parked vehicle and then rolled over and struck another parked car, Lt. Howard said.

As a result of the crash, Marlow sustained minor injuries and was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital, while Whiting was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard explained.

A preliminary investigation revealed Marlow was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened, but it is unknown if Whiting was.

The crash remains under investigation.

