1 man dead in South Cumminsville shooting, police confirm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday evening that killed one man, according to Lt. Stephanie Fassnacht.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers received a Shot Spotter notification and responded to Borden and Elmore Streets after a report that a person was shot, Lt. Fassnacht said.

The lieutenant said that as police were responding, they also received a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are reaching out to the next of kin.

Lt. Fassnacht confirmed that the Hamilton County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Lt. Fassnacht said that no witnesses were at the scene.

“I’ve found that a lot of times, they’ll come forward later, not necessarily on the scene, but typically phone calls later,” Lt. Fassnacht said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this story as news develops.

