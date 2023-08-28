Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 man dead in South Cumminsville shooting, police confirm

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday.
Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Cumminsville Sunday evening that killed one man, according to Lt. Stephanie Fassnacht.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers received a Shot Spotter notification and responded to Borden and Elmore Streets after a report that a person was shot, Lt. Fassnacht said.

The lieutenant said that as police were responding, they also received a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are reaching out to the next of kin.

Lt. Fassnacht confirmed that the Hamilton County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Lt. Fassnacht said that no witnesses were at the scene.

“I’ve found that a lot of times, they’ll come forward later, not necessarily on the scene, but typically phone calls later,” Lt. Fassnacht said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this story as news develops.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6 p.m. Friday, Kenton County and Independence police officers rushed to Archer Court...
Ongoing dispute leads to fatal shooting in NKY, police say
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Husband found dead after confessing to Union Township murder, police say
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus

Latest News

Police say that an unknown man called the Suicide Hotline and said he put two backpacks of...
Bomb threat at a Forest Park church induced panic, police say
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Husband found dead after confessing to Union Township murder, police say
The late Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth. Source: WBRC
60 years ago, MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ followed a Cincinnati pastor’s impromptu speech