Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison

Earthquake
Earthquake(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded just before 10:45 p.m., USGS reported.

A 3.6 is considered to be a light earthquake.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4.5 miles in depth.

Highway cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) captured the moment the earthquake occurred.

The same area experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake last Thursday.

clarification: The United States Geological Survey's preliminary report said the earthquake was a 4.0 magnitude. Updated information from the USGS confirms the accurate magnitude of the earthquake is 3.6. This story has been updated to reflect this information.

