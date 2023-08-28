3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded just before 10:45 p.m., USGS reported.

A 3.6 is considered to be a light earthquake.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4.5 miles in depth.

Highway cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) captured the moment the earthquake occurred.

The same area experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake last Thursday.

Just got off the phone with Rick Fike of Madison -- here's what he felt during tonight's magnitude 4.0 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/jiTAAe95Ch — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 28, 2023

clarification: The United States Geological Survey's preliminary report said the earthquake was a 4.0 magnitude. Updated information from the USGS confirms the accurate magnitude of the earthquake is 3.6. This story has been updated to reflect this information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.