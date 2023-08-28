American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers

Contests
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. Pilots at American Airlines have approved a new contract that will raise their pay 41% over four years. Their union, the Allied Pilots Association, said Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 that the vote was 73% in favor of ratifying the contract. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday it is the largest such fine against an airline since rules covering long ground delays took effect about a decade ago.

The department said its investigation revealed that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane. There are exceptions in which airlines are allowed to bend the rules, including for safety and security reasons, but the department said none of those were factors in the flights it identified.

“This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who vowed to hold airlines accountable under consumer-protection laws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

