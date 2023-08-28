Bomb threat at a Forest Park church induced panic, police say

Forest Park, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park Police are investigating a bomb threat at a church Sunday morning, according to an incident report.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., multiple units responded to Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Southland Road after an unknown man named “Tobias” called the Suicide Hotline and said he put two backpacks containing pipe bombs inside the building, police said.

Police say that an unknown man called the Suicide Hotline and said he put two backpacks of explosives inside Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in Forest Park. (WXIX)

According to the incident report, the caller said the bombs would detonate in 45 minutes and that he would be watching from across the street.

Police also said the caller stated that he “needed help” and after the bomb detonated, he planned to confront police “so they would shoot him.”

Officers said they were told the caller was sitting in a blue sedan across from the church.

The church was evacuated and all surrounding roads were blocked, police said.

Authorities confirmed that four K9 Bomb Handlers cleared the inside and outside of the church and no explosives were found in the parking lot or inside of the church, authorities confirmed.

Officers also searched across the street from the church and did not find a man or a blue sedan, police said.

Wyoming Police, Springdale Police and Colerain Township Police also responded to the bomb threat.

This investigation is still underway.

