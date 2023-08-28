Brittany Stykes: Murder of pregnant woman remains unsolved 10 years later

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Ten years ago Monday, a 22-year-old woman was shot to death as she drove with her toddler daughter in southern Ohio.

Brittany Stykes was pregnant when she was shot multiple times and killed on Aug. 28, 2013 in Brown County, about 40 minutes east of Cincinnati.

It was her father’s birthday.

She was heading to his house to celebrate when the ambush-style attack occurred on Ohio 68 in Georgetown.

The yellow Jeep she was driving was found deep in the woods.

Stykes was found dead at the wheel.

Her daughter, Aubree, was shot in the head but miraculously survived.

Now, 10 years later, Stykes’ relatives will hold a 7 p.m. candlelight vigil Monday to honor her memory and life, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her case and memorial.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office also has a page on its website dedicated to her case.

“Today, her daughter, Aubree has fully recovered and is thriving. She asks about her mother and what happened to her. We want very much to be able to tell her what happened and why, so she and her family can begin to heal,” it states.

Stykes’ homicide remains unsolved despite a $50,000 reward for information.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

“Seven years later, after 75+ interviews and around one million dollars spent on the investigation, the mystery of this double homicide still haunts this picturesque town in Ohio,” the sheriff’s office website reads. “Somebody somewhere knows exactly what happened. Somebody has spoken to someone about the events of this tragic day.”

Detectives say their initial investigation pointed them toward Stykes’ husband at the time of her death, Shane Stykes.

He told FOX19 in a 2018 interview that he did not murder his wife.

After numerous interviews and polygraphs, “he was no longer considered a suspect,” reads the sheriff’s office website.

“However,” they added, “attention-seeking behavior from individuals who attempted to gain notoriety, or otherwise benefit from this tragedy have driven the investigation in numerous directions forcing investigators to chase down copious amounts of false leads, all of which have been investigated but none that have helped solve the case.

“There were no shell casings left at the scene, there was no motive that could be found after thorough victimology. Where does that leave us? Are there areas that have not been uncovered; Are there connections that haven’t been unearthed yet? It is going to take a group effort to solve this case.

Shane Stykes sued the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 to get his yellow Jeep back. He won and the vehicle and other items were returned to him in 2018.

More recently, detectives say they are using new technology to try to develop new leads in the case.

They say security camera footage shows what was likely the last time Stykes was seen alive.

It captured Stykes driving just a short time before she was discovered dead.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Carlson at 937.378.4435 extension 130.

The sheriff’s office also has an anonymous tip portal on its website.

