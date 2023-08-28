Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Comedian Pete Davidson coming to Tri-State this fall

FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on March 5, 2020, in New York. Los Angeles prosecutors charged former the "Saturday Night Live" star with reckless driving Friday, June 16, 2023, three months after he allegedly crashed into a Beverly Hills home. The actor and writer was behind the wheel during the March 4 collision in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By David Wysong
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The king of Staten Island is coming to the Queen City.

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson’s stand-up show, Pete Davidson Live, will be at Newport’s MegaCorp Pavilion on Oct. 13, the venue announced Monday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets go on sale through MegaCorp Pavilion at axs.com 10 a.m. Wednesday. Presale tickets will also be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Davidson is known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” in which he was a cast member from 2014 to 2022.

He was also the lead actor in the 2020 movie “The King of Staten Island” and his Peacock show, “Bupkis.”

Davidson recently announced a five-show tour with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.

The trio will perform together Sept. 8-10 before Pete Davidson Live picks back up in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

