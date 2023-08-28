Comedian Pete Davidson coming to Tri-State this fall

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The king of Staten Island is coming to the Queen City.

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson’s stand-up show, Pete Davidson Live, will be at Newport’s MegaCorp Pavilion on Oct. 13, the venue announced Monday, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets go on sale through MegaCorp Pavilion at axs.com 10 a.m. Wednesday. Presale tickets will also be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Davidson is known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” in which he was a cast member from 2014 to 2022.

He was also the lead actor in the 2020 movie “The King of Staten Island” and his Peacock show, “Bupkis.”

Davidson recently announced a five-show tour with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart.

The trio will perform together Sept. 8-10 before Pete Davidson Live picks back up in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

