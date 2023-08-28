Fairfield man arrested on murder charge

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield man is in the Butler County Jail on a murder charge.

Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Butler County court records.

Hamilton Police think the 59-year-old killed 58-year-old Douglas Center on Aug. 20.

Center died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say Center was found dead in an upstairs apartment along South 13th Street.

So far, investigators have not released any more information about what happened or revealed what relationship, if any, Center and Vickers had.

