Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lex. teacher celebrates 50th year in new classroom after teaching in same room for 49 years

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This year makes an exciting one for Stonewall Elementary School teacher Sarah Erwin as she celebrates her 50th year of teaching.

Erwin said you really get the hang of things after teaching nearly 1,500 students, but this year brings even the most seasoned of educators something she’s never done before.

“I’ve taught in the same classroom for 49 years, never moved at all,” Erwin said. “Through all the different things that went on, through COVID, through renovations, I just stuck with it.”

For 49 years, Erwin has taught first grade in the same classroom, but year 50 welcomes a new room and a new grade level.

“Everybody I talk to says they love second grade and that it was one of their very favorites, and I thought, ‘wow, I should’ve made this change a while ago,’” she said.

Erwin said through policy changes and technology advancements, the most rewarding part of her job remains the same.

“I see them all the time when I go out, and I’ll hear, ‘Mrs. Erwin, Mrs. Erwin!’” she said. “It’s so neat, and they’ll say, ‘do you remember me?’ And I’ll go, ‘yes, yes, I do. How are you?’ And it’s just amazing to see how much they grow.”

As for retirement, she said only time will tell.

“Well, maybe I’ll teach till I’m 100,” Erwin said. “God gave me the gift to enjoy and to reach into the hearts of these little kids.”

Erwin said another exciting part of being in education for as long as she has is watching her children and grandchildren go through Stonewall Elementary School.

