Man pleads guilty to murder of convenience store owner, 5 armed robberies: US Attorney

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to using a firearm to commit murder and five other robberies, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said.

Parker says Willie James Attaway, 32, admitted to murdering the owner of Madeira Beverage, Roop Gupta, and committing or attempting four other armed robberies on February 8 and February 9, 2021.

The parties involved have recommended a sentence of up to 45 years in prison for Attaway, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Mr. Gupta’s life ended tragically at the hands of the defendant. That heinous act altered the course of many lives, and it robbed Mr. Gupta, his family, and our community of future opportunities that so many of us take for granted,” said John Nokes, Acting Special Agent in Charge for ATF’s Columbus Field Division.

Parker says during the two day-crime spree, Attaway waved a firearm to rob or attempted to rob:

Feb. 8 - Shell on S. Mason Montgomery Road in Deerfield Township

Feb. 8 - Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

Feb. 9 - Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira

Feb. 9 - Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

Feb. 9 - Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon

At the first robbery, Attaway waved a firearm at two clerks and demanded they empty the cash register which they did, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Later that night, at a second Shell station, Attaway brandished a firearm and said he was not afraid to shoot the clerk. The clerk gave Attaway money from the cash register, Parker said.

The press release says on the next day, February 9, 2021, Attaway went into Madeira Beverage and confronted the store’s owner, Roop Gupta, who was working behind the counter.

Parker says Attaway pointed a firearm at Gupta and during the following struggle, he shot Gupta one time in the left abdomen.

Gupta later died at the hospital.

After that evening, Attway went into the Sunoco in Blue Ash, waved a firearm, and demanded that the clerk give up the money in the cash register, which the clerk did, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Parker says during the final robbery on Feb. 9, Attaway pointed a firearm at the Marathon clerk and said, “Give me what you got.” The clerk reached under the counter, pretending he had a firearm, and Attaway ran away.

A second defendant, Lamond Johnson, 37, is charged in all 14 counts of the indictment and those charges remain pending, Parker said.

