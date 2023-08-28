New restaurant to open Downtown will serve food for ‘all lifestyles & diets’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the the past few years, Cincinnati has grown to be quite the foodie paradise with dozens of local restaurants found in the urban core and hundreds of apprentice cooks with the potential to make their own contemporary or fine dining brick and mortars.

And while the Queen City has a large assortment of wonderful places to dine, one food genre it lacks is vegan cooking.

However, two local entrepreneurs will have made the search for vegan food a little easier in Cincinnati come 2024.

Co-owners Jarvis Shaw and Sean Reed signed a lease to open a 2,200-square-foot space for their new restaurant, Almost V’Gan Lounge, according to the Cincinnati Center City Development Corps. (3CDC).

After experimenting with a vegan lifestyle himself, Shaw began to realize how few restaurants are available for those with dietary needs in Cincinnati, such as vegans.

“My own personal experience led me to want to own a place where people could socialize and enjoy food that suited all lifestyles and diets,” Shaw told 3CDC. “Everywhere I went, the only thing I could eat was salad – and it got old fast. At Almost V’Gan Lounge, you won’t have to worry about that. Everything will have a vegan pairing. So, for every item that contains meat, there will be a similar meatless option.”

The lounge will offer a full bar with a variety of menu-items for everyone, including those who do eat meat.

In addition to food for every lifestyle, Food Network and MasterChef-featured culinary artist Chef Camerron Dangerfield will be helping out in the kitchen as the business’ culinary partner, 3CDC said.

“I love that Almost V’Gan Lounge has curated their menu in a way that caters to people who enjoy a variety of types of cuisines,” said Lindzie Gunnels, Commercial Leasing Manager with 3CDC. “Whether your diet includes meat or not, you can come here knowing you’ll be able to find something to eat that isn’t boring or plain – something you can’t find elsewhere.”

Walking into the new space, customers will enter a relaxed environment. The interior will be painted with deep, warm colors surrounded by wood accents and brightened with low lighting. The space will be split into two separate areas - a section for the restaurant with bottle service, and an “upscale bar” and lounge on the other side, explained 3CDC.

Shaw and Reed say they want their new business to be a welcoming space for everyone and will strive to give customers a five-star experience.

Almost V’Gan Lounge will be located at 34 E Court St. in the same plaza as Pata Roja Taqueria and Court Street Kitchen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.