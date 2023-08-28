Nice temperatures and lower humidity!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rest of Monday will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, though there could be a few more clouds that develop in the day.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will start off in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and hover near 80°.

A strong heat dome in Texas develops late in the week and moves back into the Ohio Valley by next weekend. Next Saturday will warm up into the mid 80s and by Sunday highs will be hovering around 90°! The latest models indicate that this won’t be accompanied with as much humidity as our last heat wave - but this will be something we continue to monitor.

The two-week outlook for the tri-state continues to show above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation; so expect highs in the 80s and low 90s with little-to-no rain to accompany the heat for the first 10 days of September. You’ll have to water those lawns and gardens or else they’ll dry out!

