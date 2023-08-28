Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Oliver Anthony says song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ has been weaponized after Republican debate

Singer Oliver Anthony says his viral song "Rich Men North of Richmond" has become politically weaponized. (Source: CNN, YouTube/Oliver Anthony Music)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Singer Oliver Anthony says his viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond” has become politically weaponized.

It was played at the first Republican presidential debate last week.

In it, Anthony sings about the struggles of the working class. The song has been embraced by conservatives.

However, in a video uploaded on Friday, Anthony says the song doesn’t support either party.

“The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this. I’m disappointed to see, like, it’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I’m one of them,” Anthony said. “It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle here, like that we’re trying to present the same message.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who was one of the debate’s moderators, says the network had approval to air the song during the debate.

As far as his own political beliefs, Anthony says he sits “pretty dead center” and finds fault with leaders on both sides of the aisle.

The song has racked up millions of views on social media and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Anthony the first-ever artist to debut atop the list with no prior chart history in any form.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed

Latest News

Paul Hudson, left, West Point archeologist, and Michael Diaz, West Point Museum curator, take...
After lots of hype, West Point treasure box opening yields no bombshells, just silt
Trisha Rayner with the Freestore Foodbank speaks on Rubber Duck Regatta
Rubber Duck Regatta returns
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Lockdown ended at UNC-Chapel Hill after reports of armed person; suspect at large
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Butler County court...
Fairfield man arrested on murder charge