Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Passenger dies several weeks after Cincinnati crash: Coroner

A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly two months ago, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly two months ago, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Moussa Traore of Westwood was pronounced dead Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The crash was reported in the 2600 block of Harrison Avenue just after midnight on July 7, according to a copy of the state crash report.

The driver of a 2015 Ford Escape SUV failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck a parked 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt compact car, Cincinnati police wrote in the report.

Traore was a passenger in the Ford Escape. He suffered a head laceration that sent him to the hospital, according to the report.

Police are still investigating. No charges have been announced.

