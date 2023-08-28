Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pleasant weather continues for now

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will remain dry and cool tonight. The high today was around 80 which is cooler than the normal high of 84. Tonight the low will be 57. The dry weather lasts for the rest of the week. We could see an increase in clouds tomorrow with a weak cold front moving through.

It will get warmer in time for the holiday weekend. The high Saturday through Monday will be near or above 90. At this time it still will remain dry but we will continue to monitor for the chances of rain.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Idalia which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday. We already know of several local agencies responding to provide assistance as that storm evolves.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed

Latest News

Dry and cool weather continues
logo
Nice temperatures and lower humidity!
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Tracking storm chances on Saturday with more heat and humidity ahead of mild conditions.
Sunny & Quiet Monday Afternoon