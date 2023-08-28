Pregnant mom, 2 kids kidnapped found safe in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A pregnant woman and her two children abducted in Columbus were found after several law enforcement agencies stopped a pickup truck in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Columbus police were notified shortly before that noon two males and a female armed with a rifle and a handgun abducted the mother and her children from a YMCA homeless shelter.

The suspects were driving a 2021 black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with out-of-state plates, according to a lieutenant with OSHP.

Shortly before 1 p.m., troopers from OSHP’s Lebanon post saw a truck matching the suspects’ vehicle description on I-71 southbound near Western Row Road in Warren County, a news release said.

Authorities say troopers, along with the assistance of Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, and Mason police stopped the pickup.

The three suspects surrendered without incident and were taken into custody, troopers said.

A lieutenant with OSHP says a loaded rifle and a loaded handgun were recovered at the scene.

The pregnant mother and her two children were found safe and were taken to an OSHP post.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.

