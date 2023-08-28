Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pregnant mom, 2 kids kidnapped found safe in Warren County

Pregnant mom, 2 kids kidnapped found safe in Warren County
Pregnant mom, 2 kids kidnapped found safe in Warren County(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A pregnant woman and her two children abducted in Columbus were found after several law enforcement agencies stopped a pickup truck in Warren County Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Columbus police were notified shortly before that noon two males and a female armed with a rifle and a handgun abducted the mother and her children from a YMCA homeless shelter.

The suspects were driving a 2021 black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with out-of-state plates, according to a lieutenant with OSHP.

Shortly before 1 p.m., troopers from OSHP’s Lebanon post saw a truck matching the suspects’ vehicle description on I-71 southbound near Western Row Road in Warren County, a news release said.

Authorities say troopers, along with the assistance of Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies, and Mason police stopped the pickup.

The three suspects surrendered without incident and were taken into custody, troopers said.

A lieutenant with OSHP says a loaded rifle and a loaded handgun were recovered at the scene.

The pregnant mother and her two children were found safe and were taken to an OSHP post.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont Co.
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Husband found dead after confessing to Union Township murder, police say
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed

Latest News

A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly...
Passenger dies several weeks after Cincinnati crash: Coroner
Brittany Stykes was found shot dead behind the wheel of this Jeep on Ohio 68 in Brown County on...
Brittany Stykes: Murder of pregnant woman remains unsolved 10 years later
Monday First Alert Weather Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Earthquake
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported near Madison