Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Rubber Duck Regatta returns

Trisha Rayner with the Freestore Foodbank speaks on Rubber Duck Regatta
Trisha Rayner with the Freestore Foodbank speaks on Rubber Duck Regatta
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual Cincinnati Rubber Duck Regatta is a way to help feed hungry kids while having fun and maybe even winning some prizes.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows us how organizers are preparing for this year’s event.

The annual Cincinnati Rubber Duck Regatta is a way to help feed hungry kids while having fun and maybe even winning some prizes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed

Latest News

A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Butler County court...
Fairfield man arrested on murder charge
Union Township police say William Pratt was responsible for the murder of Katrina Pratt.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Dry and cool weather continues