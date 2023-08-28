Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Tri-State school district on alert “out of an abundance of safety” after threat

Gallatin County Middle School staff and Warsaw Police will be taking extra safety measures Monday after receiving a threat, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.(WGEM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - Gallatin County Schools will see increased presence from law enforcement Monday after a local school was alerted to a possible threat.

In a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office sent out on Sunday, it said that Gallatin County Middle School staff was informed about a possible threat and that the sheriff’s office is taking enhanced precautions.

“We take all threats seriously so tomorrow, you will see enhanced law enforcement presence at all Gallatin County Schools. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office staff as well as officers from Warsaw PD will be present out of an abundance of safety for our children and school staff,” the release states.

Although authorities say they did not find evidence that the threat was credible, they are actively investigating the matter.

The release said a suspect has been identified and the sheriff’s office is taking measures to make sure the suspect is isolated from the school during the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, making threats against schools and their staff is punishable under second-degree terroristic threatening and could be charged as a felony.

