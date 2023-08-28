Woman used man’s email to make threats against Middletown school: police docs

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is now in custody after posing as a man and making a bomb threat to a Middletown school Friday morning, according to Middletown police.

Initially, a man was arrested in connection with the threat, but police said they released him and arrested Casandra Jennings.

She is charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and making false alarms, according to the police report.

Middletown police say Casandra Jennings was charged after using a man's email to make threats against Highview 6th Grade Center. (City of Middletown Police)

Jennings is accused of using the man’s email to make the threats that sent Highview 6th Grade Center students and teachers home early Friday morning, shortly after classes began for the day, police records show.

Bomb-sniffing dogs from the Hamilton Police Department were brought to the school to search as a precaution and nothing was found inside the building, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said.

Jennings told police she flagged down an officer on Friday and reported the threat came from the man, the police report says.

Jennings, however, admitted to making the threats, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing but so far, the police report shows she wanted to get her boyfriend into trouble.

She “found out he was taking advantage of her and taking her $1,200 a month for rent (subleasing),” the police report states.

Jennings also admitted to making a false police report last week, according to police.

clarification: Since the man is no longer being charged, his name has been removed from this story.

