Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

11 Ohio organizations awarded grant money from Joe Burrow Foundation

Joe Burrow speaks at the after party of the Inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational Monday, June 5, 2023. Nearly one million dollars was raised to provide resources and support to the underprivileged and the underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.(Shae Combs | Game Day PR/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to 21 organizations in Ohio and Louisiana in an effort to lower food insecurity and improve childhood mental health issues.

On Tuesday, the foundation announced that 11 organizations in Ohio received grant money for the recent cycle.

  • Activities Beyond the Classroom
  • BLOC Ministries, Inc.
  • Community Matters Cincinnati, Inc.
  • Feed the Hungry Project
  • IKRON Corporation
  • Last Mile Food Rescue
  • Lockland Local School District
  • Meigs County Schools Food Pantry
  • Mighty Children’s Museum
  • Talbert House
  • Wesley Chapel Mission Center

“We are thrilled to be able to fund these 21 projects in both Ohio and in Louisiana,” said Robin Burrow, Secretary and Treasurer of the Joe Burrow Foundation. “All of these organizations reflect our mission of childhood mental health and food insecurity, and we are proud to partner with each of them.”

The next grant cycle opens Sept. 30 and closes Oct. 31.

