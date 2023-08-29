11 Ohio organizations awarded grant money from Joe Burrow Foundation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to 21 organizations in Ohio and Louisiana in an effort to lower food insecurity and improve childhood mental health issues.

On Tuesday, the foundation announced that 11 organizations in Ohio received grant money for the recent cycle.

Activities Beyond the Classroom

BLOC Ministries, Inc.

Community Matters Cincinnati, Inc.

Feed the Hungry Project

IKRON Corporation

Last Mile Food Rescue

Lockland Local School District

Meigs County Schools Food Pantry

Mighty Children’s Museum

Talbert House

Wesley Chapel Mission Center

“We are thrilled to be able to fund these 21 projects in both Ohio and in Louisiana,” said Robin Burrow, Secretary and Treasurer of the Joe Burrow Foundation. “All of these organizations reflect our mission of childhood mental health and food insecurity, and we are proud to partner with each of them.”

The next grant cycle opens Sept. 30 and closes Oct. 31.

