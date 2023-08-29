2 drivers airlifted to hospital from AA Hwy crash

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Two drivers were airlifted to a hospital from a crash that closed the AA Highway in northern Kentucky for several hours overnight, according to a Pendleton County spokesman.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on the highway around 11:30 p.m. Monday, said the spokesman, Rob Braun.

Air Care flew the drivers to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Braun said the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The cause of the crash, which occurred in the 13000 block of the highway near Jimmie Creek, remains under investigation.

The highway reopened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Pendleton County dispatchers.

