Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

4 top-ranked Ohio schools are located in Cincinnati area

Walnut Hills High School is listed as No. 2 among Ohio's top ranked schools, according to U.S...
Walnut Hills High School is listed as No. 2 among Ohio's top ranked schools, according to U.S News & World Report. (Source: iamcps.org)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four Greater Cincinnati schools are among the top five in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Out of nearly 25,000 public high schools and 765 districts reviewed, these schools were the top five, according to the magazine:

  1. Bexley High School - (Northern Ohio near Columbus)
  2. Walnut Hills High School
  3. Mariemont High School
  4. Indian Hill High School
  5. Wyoming High School

The four Cincinnati area schools were also ranked among the top 200 in the country: Walnut Hills at No. 146, Mariemont at No. 164, Indian Hill at No. 187 and Wyoming at No. 190.

The magazine also published a list of the best high schools in the Cincinnati area, with Walnut Hills at No. 1.

Top Ten Schools in the Greater Cincinnati area:

  1. Walnut Hills High School
  2. Mariemont High School
  3. Indian Hill High School
  4. Wyoming High School
  5. William Mason High School - Mason, OH
  6. Highland High School - Fort Thomas, KY
  7. Turpin High School
  8. Madiera High School
  9. Beechwood High School - Fort Mitchell, KY
  10. Sycamore High School

Nearly 25,000 schools in the country were reviewed based on graduation rate, college readiness and enrollment, according to the report.

The rankings can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly...
Passenger dies several weeks after Cincinnati crash: Coroner
Pregnant mom, 2 kids kidnapped found safe in Warren County
Pregnant mom, 2 kids kidnapped safe after reported abduction: OSP

Latest News

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Ohio Task Force 1 on the way
Ohio Task Force 1 on the way
68-year-old Roop Chand Gupta was shot and killed at his store on Kenwood Road on Feb. 9, 2021.
Serial armed robber pleads guilty to murder of Madeira store owner during 2021 crime spree
Two medical helicopters responded to a crash that closed the AA Highway for several hours...
2 drivers airlifted to hospital from AA Hwy crash