4 top-ranked Ohio schools are located in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four Greater Cincinnati schools are among the top five in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Out of nearly 25,000 public high schools and 765 districts reviewed, these schools were the top five, according to the magazine:

Bexley High School - (Northern Ohio near Columbus) Walnut Hills High School Mariemont High School Indian Hill High School Wyoming High School

The four Cincinnati area schools were also ranked among the top 200 in the country: Walnut Hills at No. 146, Mariemont at No. 164, Indian Hill at No. 187 and Wyoming at No. 190.

The magazine also published a list of the best high schools in the Cincinnati area, with Walnut Hills at No. 1.

Top Ten Schools in the Greater Cincinnati area:

Nearly 25,000 schools in the country were reviewed based on graduation rate, college readiness and enrollment, according to the report.

The rankings can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.