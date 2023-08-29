5-year-old left at bus stop due to after-school program miscommunication, dad says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It was a nightmare scenario for two Hamilton parents when their 5-year-old daughter got dropped off at a bus stop that she was not supposed to be at.

Eric Stang says his daughter takes the bus to Crawford Woods Elementary School each morning for kindergarten before heading to the Boys & Girls Club after school.

Around 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, though, Stang says he got a call from the school saying one of his neighbors had his daughter.

“Why does my neighbor have my kid?” Stang wondered. “She should be at the Boys & Girls Club.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton tells FOX19 the Grand Boulevard club was temporarily closed on Aug. 25 due to “operational standards.”

Stang says he was never alerted.

Stang says his daughter is not supposed to ride the bus home from school, but somehow the kindergartener boarded the bus and got off at a stop about one block from their home.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Stang said. “How do you expect a five-year-old to get off of a bus and make it home by herself?”

Stang says he is thankful nothing happened to his daughter but worries about what could have happened.

Stang says his daughter safely made it home from the bus stop but couldn’t get inside so she stayed with a neighbor for about 30 minutes until his wife could get to her.

That same night, Stang says he spoke to the principal of Crawford Woods Elementary School and once again on Monday.

“[The principal] gave me a call today stating he was real sorry, real apologetic about everything, and he would make sure that nothing was going to happen again,” explained Stang. “He told me about a new policy coming out that they’re going to be working on with this whole program where everybody will be able to get in contact with the parents.”

Stang said his daughter loves attending school at Crawford Woods Elementary School and spending time at the Boys & Girls Club, but he wants to see safer transportation policies with checks and balances to prevent something like this from happening again.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to Hamilton City Schools for a comment but have not heard back yet.

