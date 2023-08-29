Another Pleasant Afternoon

Contests
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The dry weather lasts for the rest of the week. Look for a comfortable day with highs near 82 degrees on Tuesday. We could see an increase in clouds Tuesday afternoon with a weak cold front moving through.

Temperatures Wednesday will only reach the upper 70s with sunshine. It will get warmer in time for the holiday weekend.

The high Saturday through Monday will be near or above 90. At this time it still will remain dry but we will continue to monitor for the chances of rain.

