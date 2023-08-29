Bengals make final cuts to 2023 roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals announced their opening roster on Tuesday afternoon, making a few final cuts as the season opener against the Cleveland Browns gets closer.

Stars and starters do not sweat days like this. “Cut Day” is about the final few spots.

During the preseason game in Washington, Jake Browning out-played now-former backup quarterback, Trevor Seimian. Browning will now be Joe Burrow’s backup and Seimian is out.

#Bengals have made their final cuts public.



* Trevor Siemian is out, Jake Browning is QB2

* Trent Taylor is out

* Brad Robbins beat out Drue Chrisman to punt

* Bengals kept a lot of OL depth

* La'el Collins is on PUP list (must sit out a minimum of first four weeks) — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 29, 2023

Drue Chrisman, a local man who graduated from La Salle High School, was also cut after the Bengals decided to go with rookie punter Brad Robbins.

The Bengals waived 26 players:

Hakeem Adeniji (OT)

Devin Asiasi (TE)

Nick Bowers (TE)

Larry Brooks (S)

Ben Brown (G)

Owen Carney (DE)

Malachi Carter (WR)

Drue Chrisman (P)

Yusuf Corker (S)

Domenique Davis (DT)

Allan George (CB)

Nate Gilliam (C)

Jeff Gunter (DE)

Shaka Heyward (LB)

Mac Hippenhammer (WR)

Shedrick Jackson (WR)

Raymond Johnson III (DE)

Keandre Jones (LB)

Jaxson Kirkland (G)

Kwamie Lassiter II (WR)

Jaylen Moody (LB)

Tyler Murray (LB)

Jacob Saylors (HB)

Reid Sinnett (QB)

Christian Trahan (TE)

Calvin Tyler Jr. (HB)

Six vested veterans had their contracts terminated:

Tanner Hudson (TE)

Sidney Jones IV (CB)

Stanley Morgan (WR)

Trevor Siemian (QB)

Trent Taylor (WR)

Michael J. Thomas (S)

