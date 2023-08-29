Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati officer injured in ‘vicious attack’ returns to work

Pictured: Cincinnati Police Officer Terry McGuffey Photo courtesy of FOP President Dan Hils.
Pictured: Cincinnati Police Officer Terry McGuffey Photo courtesy of FOP President Dan Hils.(FOP President Dan Hils)
By Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran Cincinnati police officer injured in what the prosecutor called a “vicious attack” was greeted with open arms and some surprises when he returned to work Tuesday.

Officer Terry McGuffey was hospitalized after he was attacked on July 23.

Now, more than a month later, he made his return and had no idea what awaited him.

A “welcome back” and a round of applause greeted Officer McGuffey when he walked into the Cincinnati police substation Tuesday.

“We are so unbelievably thankful that he pulled through this and that he’s come back to work with us to be with his second family in CPD,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge. “So, just a great day to welcome him back.”

On July 23, court documents say Officer McGuffey responded to a report of a person exposing themselves at Sawyer Point.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the officer engaged in a brief conversation with 34-year-old Brandon Claiborne before Claiborne hit McGuffey in his face and wrestled him to the ground.

Claiborne said he “wanted to kill a white police officer that day,” the prosecutor explained.

Cincinnati police said Claiborne was able to get Officer McGuffey’s baton and tazer gun and started beating the officer with it.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils went to see Officer McGuffey in the hospital.

“The bad guy had tried to gouge his eyes out,” Hils said. “There was blood everywhere. Blood running from his eyes, his nose, his mouth, everything. He looked horrible.”

On Tuesday, Officer McGuffey made it a point to hug every single person in the room.

Chief Theetge said the veteran officer “looks fantastic,” in good health, and was “very surprised.”

There was one other surprise waiting for Officer McGuffey: A new paint job and new wheels and tires are now on his 20-year-old pickup truck.

“I mean, I don’t know what to say,” Officer McGuffey said. “I didn’t deserve this.”

FOP President Hils responded, “He deserves every bit of it and more so. I mean, this is a guy who’s given 30 years of his life and almost gave his life for his city.”

Officer McGuffey says he is alive today because of one person, fellow Officer Nick Hageman.

“When this guy showed up it was like my life was saved and anyhow, I knew then I was going to make it,” Officer McGuffey explained.

Claiborne has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing in connection with the July 23 attack. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspect steals tow truck, runs from police
Man indicted on 8 charges after police say he stole a tow truck
Two 13-year-old boys face charges in fatal shooting of teen at Ohio outdoor mall
‘A proliferation of guns’: 15-year-old dies in Easton Town Center shooting
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ indicted
Sierra Reid says her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she...
Court docs: Woman charged with attacking 10-year-old at Price Hill school