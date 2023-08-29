Cincinnati officer injured in ‘vicious attack’ returns to work

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran Cincinnati police officer injured in what the prosecutor called a “vicious attack” was greeted with open arms and some surprises when he returned to work Tuesday.

Officer Terry McGuffey was hospitalized after he was attacked on July 23.

Now, more than a month later, he made his return and had no idea what awaited him.

A “welcome back” and a round of applause greeted Officer McGuffey when he walked into the Cincinnati police substation Tuesday.

“We are so unbelievably thankful that he pulled through this and that he’s come back to work with us to be with his second family in CPD,” said Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge. “So, just a great day to welcome him back.”

On July 23, court documents say Officer McGuffey responded to a report of a person exposing themselves at Sawyer Point.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the officer engaged in a brief conversation with 34-year-old Brandon Claiborne before Claiborne hit McGuffey in his face and wrestled him to the ground.

Claiborne said he “wanted to kill a white police officer that day,” the prosecutor explained.

Cincinnati police said Claiborne was able to get Officer McGuffey’s baton and tazer gun and started beating the officer with it.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils went to see Officer McGuffey in the hospital.

“The bad guy had tried to gouge his eyes out,” Hils said. “There was blood everywhere. Blood running from his eyes, his nose, his mouth, everything. He looked horrible.”

On Tuesday, Officer McGuffey made it a point to hug every single person in the room.

Chief Theetge said the veteran officer “looks fantastic,” in good health, and was “very surprised.”

There was one other surprise waiting for Officer McGuffey: A new paint job and new wheels and tires are now on his 20-year-old pickup truck.

“I mean, I don’t know what to say,” Officer McGuffey said. “I didn’t deserve this.”

FOP President Hils responded, “He deserves every bit of it and more so. I mean, this is a guy who’s given 30 years of his life and almost gave his life for his city.”

Officer McGuffey says he is alive today because of one person, fellow Officer Nick Hageman.

“When this guy showed up it was like my life was saved and anyhow, I knew then I was going to make it,” Officer McGuffey explained.

Claiborne has pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing in connection with the July 23 attack. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

