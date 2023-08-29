Court docs: Woman charged with attacking 10-year-old at Price Hill school

Video is from our previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged with assault after allegedly attacking a fifth grader at a Price Hill school, court records show.

A complaint states that Tiffany Richardson, 37, allegedly stomped and kicked a juvenile while he was on the ground at IDEA Price Hill on Aug. 17.

The mother of the alleged victim, Sierra Reid, says the juvenile was her 10-year-old son. She said he had a black eye and a swollen lip when she picked him up from school.

Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school

Reid says that Richardson and her children attacked her son.

She claims they mistook him for someone else who was in a physical fight earlier in the day.

IDEA Price Hill did release a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“Late last week, there was an altercation between students on a school bus. The incident escalated into a second altercation when a parent forcibly entered the office area without permission and became physically violent.”

Since the incident, Reid said she’s taken both of her kids out of IDEA Price Hill. She also said her son is terrified, traumatized and embarrassed.

It is unknown when Richardson will appear in court.

