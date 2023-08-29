Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Court docs: Woman charged with attacking 10-year-old at Price Hill school

Sierra Reed her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she picked him up from school at IDEA Price Hill on Aug. 17.
By Tayler Davis and Mildred Fallen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Video is from our previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged with assault after allegedly attacking a fifth grader at a Price Hill school, court records show.

A complaint states that Tiffany Richardson, 37, allegedly stomped and kicked a juvenile while he was on the ground at IDEA Price Hill on Aug. 17.

The mother of the alleged victim, Sierra Reid, says the juvenile was her 10-year-old son. She said he had a black eye and a swollen lip when she picked him up from school.

Mom claims 10-year-old son attacked by woman, kids at Price Hill school

Reid says that Richardson and her children attacked her son.

She claims they mistook him for someone else who was in a physical fight earlier in the day.

IDEA Price Hill did release a statement to FOX19 NOW:

Since the incident, Reid said she’s taken both of her kids out of IDEA Price Hill. She also said her son is terrified, traumatized and embarrassed.

It is unknown when Richardson will appear in court.

