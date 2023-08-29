Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Deputy exposed to fentanyl: ‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

The deputy came in contact with the deadly drug while inspecting the inside of a crashed car. (MILWAUKEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) - A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy is recovering after he was exposed to fentanyl while investigating a car crash.

Body camera video shows the moments after Milwaukee County Deputy Adriean Williams came in contact with the deadly drug. It happened Friday as Williams was inspecting the inside of a crashed car.

The accident was believed to have been caused by an overdose.

Williams says the fentanyl’s effects were almost instant.

“I was there. I heard everything. I saw everything. I just couldn’t move. It was terrible. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” the deputy said in an interview with WTMJ. “I couldn’t feel my feet. I couldn’t feel my legs. I was just numb. I was out of it.”

His partner quickly gave him the drug Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

Williams says it took two days for him to feel normal again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly...
Passenger dies several weeks after Cincinnati crash: Coroner
Gallatin County Middle School staff and Warsaw Police will be taking extra safety measures...
Tri-State school district on alert “out of an abundance of safety” after threat

Latest News

Joshua Bean, 27, and Michelle Bean, 20, have both been charged with child neglect creating risk...
Troopers: Infant allegedly had diaper rash for months, slept in wet bed; 2 charged
Ohio Task Force 1 heads south Tuesday morning ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Idalia, which...
Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Florida as Idalia becomes hurricane
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a double shooting in Walnut...
Double shooting in Walnut Hills
Republican lawmakers determined the Democrat violated newly enacted rules designed to punish...
Protests erupt after member of Tennessee Three 'silenced' after vote
Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, has prepared for Idalia by moving all their rental...
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane; dangerous storm surges forecast for Florida’s Gulf Coast