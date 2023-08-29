CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a double shooting in Walnut Hills.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Oak Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle. At least one of them was shot in the leg, according to police.

Both are expected to recover, police confirm.

Investigators believe the men were outside a vehicle when they were shot. They are searching the area for shell casings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.