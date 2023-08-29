Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Double shooting in Walnut Hills

Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a double shooting in Walnut...
Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a double shooting in Walnut Hills early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating what they say is a double shooting in Walnut Hills.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Oak Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Two men with gunshot wounds showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle. At least one of them was shot in the leg, according to police.

Both are expected to recover, police confirm.

Investigators believe the men were outside a vehicle when they were shot. They are searching the area for shell casings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly...
Passenger dies several weeks after Cincinnati crash: Coroner
Gallatin County Middle School staff and Warsaw Police will be taking extra safety measures...
Tri-State school district on alert “out of an abundance of safety” after threat

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 heads south Tuesday morning ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Idalia, which...
Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Florida as Idalia becomes hurricane
Tuesday Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store
Cool weather overnight