Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Expert advice on digital estate planning

40% of Millennials want their social media accounts deleted after death
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — More than 70% of millennials are appointing digital executors to control accounts like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok after their death, according to a recent estate planning survey by Trust & Will.

Digital end of life planning is a newer concept, but one Mitch Mitchell with Trust & Will said everyone should think about.

In addition to physical property and personal items, many people have multiple digital accounts, which is why Mitchell said appointing someone to handle them could really help your loved ones when you are no longer here.

“If nothing else for your family, it is helpful to have a plan,” Mitchell said. “In the absence of a plan, your family will be left guessing. And so, if you have that written plan, then they have a guidebook to guide them and they know what you would have wanted.”

Trust & Will suggests making decisions about things like deleting social media accounts or memorializing them.

They also suggest that people consider how to provide access to other accounts, such as banking, streaming services and any subscriptions.

“The Apple accounts or the Google account, those are things that have more of like a key function across your digital life,” Mitchell explained. “So, that Gmail account that you have can unlock the powers for certain other things. Maybe you get bank statements there, maybe you get other financial account statements there.”

Trust & Will has a guide to help with digital estate planning.

NerdWallet has information about protecting your online assets after death.

AARP has help on preparing a plan for future caregivers.

