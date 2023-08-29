Here’s when you can see a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon’ event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, you’ll have a chance to see the biggest and brightest moon of the year, and you won’t even need a telescope or binoculars.

According to Space.com, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the second full supermoon of the month will also be a blue moon - except it won’t actually be blue in color. It will actually look closer to orange.

“Blue Moon” refers to it being the second full moon in the same month, the website said.

Business Insider reported that retired NASA astrophysicist, Fred Espenak, predicted that this supermoon will be about 222,000 miles away from Earth, and this year’s brightest moon.

In addition to being able to view the rare super blue moon, Saturn will also illuminate the night sky.

Moon gazers can see an “almost-Supermoon” in the sky between Tuesday through Thursday, Cincinnati-based astronomer Dean Regas said in a release.

According to Regas, moonrise times for the Cincinnati area are:

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:53pm

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8:26pm

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:55pm

The Weather Channel’s website says that the supermoon won’t appear until 2037.

