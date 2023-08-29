Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Here’s when you can see a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon’ event

You won't need a telescope or binoculars to view the blue supermoon this week, according to...
You won't need a telescope or binoculars to view the blue supermoon this week, according to astronomy experts.(Dean Regas)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, you’ll have a chance to see the biggest and brightest moon of the year, and you won’t even need a telescope or binoculars.

According to Space.com, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the second full supermoon of the month will also be a blue moon - except it won’t actually be blue in color. It will actually look closer to orange.

“Blue Moon” refers to it being the second full moon in the same month, the website said.

Business Insider reported that retired NASA astrophysicist, Fred Espenak, predicted that this supermoon will be about 222,000 miles away from Earth, and this year’s brightest moon.

In addition to being able to view the rare super blue moon, Saturn will also illuminate the night sky.

Moon gazers can see an “almost-Supermoon” in the sky between Tuesday through Thursday, Cincinnati-based astronomer Dean Regas said in a release.

According to Regas, moonrise times for the Cincinnati area are:

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:53pm

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8:26pm

Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:55pm

The Weather Channel’s website says that the supermoon won’t appear until 2037.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store
A 52-year-old man died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in a Cincinnati crash nearly...
Passenger dies several weeks after Cincinnati crash: Coroner

Latest News

A 15-year-old is dead after a shooting broke out in Easton Town Center on Sunday in Columbus,...
‘A proliferation of guns’: 15-year-old dies in Easton Town Center shooting
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
Joe Burrow speaks at the after party of the Inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational...
11 Ohio organizations awarded grant money from Joe Burrow Foundation
Ohio Task Force 1 heads south Tuesday morning ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Idalia, which...
Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Florida as Idalia becomes hurricane