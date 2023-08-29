Increasing reports of bats getting inside Cincinnati homes, health department warns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Health Department is alerting residents about increased reports of bats making their way into homes and wants you to know what to do if you find yourself in that situation.

Kimberly Wright with the Cincinnati Health Department says over the past few weeks, their phone lines have been busy with residents calling about having bats inside their homes.

Those callers are sometimes unsure of what to do to get the bats out, she explains.

“A lot of people will lift the window and shoo the bat out, then they call us,” said Wright. “What we want you to do is, if they find the bat in your house, call us. If they can safely contain it, call us, and we will make sure that we can test it if need be and rule out the chance that either they or any of their family or pets can get rabies.”

Wright says if you can’t get a hold of CHD, use a large net to contain the bats until professionals arrive or find a safe room for your family and pets to go in until pest control arrives and removes the animals.

While the Cincinnati Department of Health says bats can be scary at first glance, they are helpful animals.

“They contribute a great deal to the ecosystem,” explained Wright. “They help eat mosquitos, small reptiles, frogs, and things like that.”

The health department says that while most bats are healthy in the Queen City, they have found two positive cases of bats with rabies in the area and shared the symptoms of rabies.

“It normally might start with a headache or some localized pain at the site that they were bitten by a rabid animal, and then it could be accompanied by fever and sometimes confusion,” said Wright.

After that, symptoms become more severe and cause swelling in the brain, which can lead to hospitalization.

To prevent bats from getting inside your home, Wright advises closing your chimney and checking your vent system for holes to ensure no bats can enter.

