Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and at least two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

Three students and three adults were taken to hospitals.

A charter school bus transporting students and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Hill Pike between I-40 and Patio Drive. At least two other vehicles crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that one adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One adult passenger on the transit bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

