Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man accused of setting ex’s home on fire extradited to Warren County

He allegedly broke into his ex’s home in an attempt to harm her, set it on fire, and then fled the state back in May.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new video was released Tuesday from the night Springboro police searched for a man they say stalked his ex-girlfriend and then set her home on fire.

Xiu Ming Wu was extradited from New York to Warren County after he allegedly broke into his ex’s home in an attempt to harm her, set it on fire, and then fled the state back in May.

U.S. Marshals found Wu in Queens, New York, where he was being held in Rikers Island Jail on a rape charge, not connected to the charges filed in Springboro.

The video shows officers with the Springboro Police Department searching for Wu when the events occurred.

Watch the video above for more details on the story from FOX19 NOW’s Tayler Davis.

