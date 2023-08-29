Man accused of setting ex’s home on fire extradited to Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new video was released Tuesday from the night Springboro police searched for a man they say stalked his ex-girlfriend and then set her home on fire.

Xiu Ming Wu was extradited from New York to Warren County after he allegedly broke into his ex’s home in an attempt to harm her, set it on fire, and then fled the state back in May.

U.S. Marshals found Wu in Queens, New York, where he was being held in Rikers Island Jail on a rape charge, not connected to the charges filed in Springboro.

The video shows officers with the Springboro Police Department searching for Wu when the events occurred.

Watch the video above for more details on the story from FOX19 NOW’s Tayler Davis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.