Man faces additional charge in fatal bus crash near Dayton

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver accused of causing a deadly school bus crash in Ohio is facing additional charges, according to court documents from Clark County.

Court records show Hermanio Joseph is now accused of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Joseph has been officially indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury.

Investigators believe he was driving a minivan in Germain Township when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Northwestern Schools bus one week ago.

The bus ran off the road, overturned and crashed, killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark, state troopers say.

More than 20 other students were injured as a result of the crash.

The community gathered Monday to honor Clark’s life at his funeral.

Joseph’s bond was set at $100,000 during a hearing in Clark County Municipal Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.