Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man faces additional charge in fatal bus crash near Dayton

A man has been taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary...
A man has been taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal school bus crash near Dayton. Hermanio Joseph is being held in the Clark County Jail, troopers say.(Clark County Jail)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver accused of causing a deadly school bus crash in Ohio is facing additional charges, according to court documents from Clark County.

Court records show Hermanio Joseph is now accused of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Joseph has been officially indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury.

Investigators believe he was driving a minivan in Germain Township when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Northwestern Schools bus one week ago.

The bus ran off the road, overturned and crashed, killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark, state troopers say.

More than 20 other students were injured as a result of the crash.

The community gathered Monday to honor Clark’s life at his funeral.

Joseph’s bond was set at $100,000 during a hearing in Clark County Municipal Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

Lashawanda Harris is charged with five counts of endangering children, according to court...
Records reveal new information in child abuse investigation
The health department says that while most bats are healthy in the Queen City, they have found...
Increasing reports of bats getting inside Cincinnati homes, health department warns
Pictured: Cincinnati Police Officer Terry McGuffey Photo courtesy of FOP President Dan Hils.
Cincinnati officer injured in ‘vicious attack’ returns to work
VIDEO: Suspect steals tow truck, runs from police
Man indicted on 8 charges after police say he stole a tow truck