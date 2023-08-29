Man indicted on 8 charges after police say he stole a tow truck

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam footage Tuesday of a car repossession gone wrong after a man stole a tow truck and ran from officers.

According to an incident report, Jamie Williams jumped in the front seat of a tow truck and drove away from the scene.

As he drove off, police say Williams nearly hit two officers and two police cruisers before taking out a mailbox, a street sign and a fire hydrant.

Williams has since been indicted on eight charges, the most serious among them are two felonious assault charges, grand theft, and two failure to comply charges.

