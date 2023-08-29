Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man indicted on 8 charges after police say he stole a tow truck

According to an incident report, Jamie Williams jumped in the front seat of a tow truck and drove away from the scene.
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam footage Tuesday of a car repossession gone wrong after a man stole a tow truck and ran from officers.

According to an incident report, Jamie Williams jumped in the front seat of a tow truck and drove away from the scene.

As he drove off, police say Williams nearly hit two officers and two police cruisers before taking out a mailbox, a street sign and a fire hydrant.

Williams has since been indicted on eight charges, the most serious among them are two felonious assault charges, grand theft, and two failure to comply charges.

Watch the video above for more on the story from FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

Two 13-year-old boys face charges in fatal shooting of teen at Ohio outdoor mall
‘A proliferation of guns’: 15-year-old dies in Easton Town Center shooting
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ indicted
Sierra Reid says her fifth-grade son, Major Foster, had a black eye and a swollen lip when she...
Court docs: Woman charged with attacking 10-year-old at Price Hill school
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats