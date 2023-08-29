Matthew 25 Ministries preparing to help with Hurricane Idalia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is getting supplies and its team ready to assist Florida residents who will be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell talked with a representative of the organization.

Matthew 25 Ministries is getting supplies and its team ready to assist Florida residents who will be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.