Matthew 25 Ministries preparing to help with Hurricane Idalia
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25 Ministries is getting supplies and its team ready to assist Florida residents who will be impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell talked with a representative of the organization.
