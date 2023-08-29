Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to Florida as Idalia becomes hurricane

VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 is on the road south Tuesday morning ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Idalia, which forecasters predict will hit Florida as a powerful Category 3 hurricane.

The team of first responders received activation orders for up to two weeks at 8 a.m. Monday and left Vandalia around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

They took two canine units and more than a dozen truckloads of equipment such as four rescue boats, generators, radios, cots, First Aid materials, and gasoline.

The task force should arrive in the Atlanta area by Tuesday afternoon, where they will stage and await further orders.

Idalia is forecast to intensify quickly into “an extremely dangerous major hurricane” before making landfall over Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Idalia Advisory 11: Idalia Now a Hurricane. Expected to Rapidly Intensify Into an Extremely Dangerous Major Hurricane Before Landfall On Wednesday. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023

47 members of Ohio Task Force 1 are preparing to deploy at 5am — and head south as Tropical Storm Idelia prepares to make landfall @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ucamDZ7ZEX — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) August 29, 2023

Staffing for this trip is four full-time and eight part-time paid personnel, and over 200 volunteer team members, according to its Facebook page.

The paid staff is mainly the task force’s membership - first responders from various agencies in Greater Cincinnati and suburban Dayton and other areas of the state.

Annual funding for Ohio Task Force 1 is about $1.25 million with Ohio providing around $150,000, according to its Facebook page.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides the rest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.