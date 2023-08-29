Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pleasant weather continues

Tracking Hurricane Idalia in Florida
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We expect quiet weather to continue this evening despite the fact that a cold front will move through the Tri-State. That cold front is bringing rain to parts of northern Indiana and Illinois at this time. However, when the front moves into the Tri-State, it is expected to be dry as the rain will dissipate this evening. Behind that front will be a slight cooldown and dry air too. Tonight will be slightly cooler with a low of 57.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasant. High 77. Temperatures will begin to warm Thursday but especially this weekend. The high Friday will be 87 and we will return to the 90s this weekend. It looks like another heat wave will be upon us for the Labor Day weekend. It will remain dry with no rainfall expected through the first part of next week.

HURRICAN IDALIA: As of 5pm, Idalia is a category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100mph. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a category 3 storm. The storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rain could be deadly for those that do not evacuate. The hurricane will then move through Georgia and the Carolinas this week.

