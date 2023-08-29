Police investigating bomb threats made to 2 local Target stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least two Target stores in Hamilton County are being investigated after a bomb threat was made on Tuesday, according to Colerain Township Police spokesman Jim Love and dispatchers.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dispatch confirmed that there was a bomb threat at the Anderson Township Target, located at 8680 Beechmont Ave.

Dispatchers say numerous others are also getting these threats.

In addition, the Colerain Township Target, located at 9040 Colerain Ave., received a similar threat as well, Love said.

FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene and will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.